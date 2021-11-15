Christmas tree permits go on sale Monday in BLM Carson City District

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Bureau of Land Management will begin selling Christmas tree permits for the Carson City District Monday. The permits cost $5 each and are valid through Christmas. Up to 10 permits can be purchased per household to cut pinon pine or juniper trees.

Trees may be harvested on all Carson City District BLM administered lands, primarily in the Pine Nut Mountains between Carson City and Yerington, the Clan Alpine and Desatoya Mountains east of Fallon, and the Excelsior Mountains southeast of Hawthorne. No cutting of Christmas trees within wilderness study areas.

Permits can be purchased online.

You can also buy permits in person at at the following locations:

BLM Carson City District Office

5665 Morgan Mill Rd.

Carson City, NV 89701

Mon.– Fri. 8 a.m. – 4:30 p.m., 775-885-6000

BLM-Nevada State Office-Reno

1340 Financial Blvd., Reno, NV 89520

Mon – Fri. 8 a.m. – 4 p.m., 775-861-6500

Cal Ranch – Carson City

2035 N. Carson St., Carson City, NV 89706

Mon.-Sat., 8 a.m.–9 p.m., Sun., 9 a.m.–5 p.m.

775-461-2213

Carson City Chamber of Commerce

1900 S. Carson St.

Carson City, NV 89701

Mon.-Fri. 8:30 a.m.–5 p.m., 775-882-1565

Carson Valley Chamber of Commerce

1477 US Highway 395 North Suite A (inside museum building)

Gardnerville, NV 89410

Mon.-Fri., 9 a.m.-4 p.m./Closed 12-1 p.m.

775-782-8144

UNR Cooperative Extension Office-Fallon

111 Sheckler Rd., Fallon, NV

Mon.-Thurs., 9 a.m. – 3 p.m.

775-423-5121

Middlegate Station

42500 U.S. Highway 50 (48 miles east of Fallon)

7 a.m. – 9 p.m., daily, 775-423-7134

Cold Springs Station

5200 U.S. Highway 50 (62 miles east of Fallon)

Mon. Thurs., Fri., & Sat. 8 a.m.–7 p.m.

Sun. 8 a.m.–6 p.m.

Closed on Tues. & Wed., 775-423-1233

Consolidated Agencies of Human Services-Hawthorne

924 5th St.

Hawthorne, NV 89415

Mon.-Fri., 8 a.m.-5 p.m., 775-945-2471

