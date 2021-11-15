Christmas tree permits go on sale Monday in BLM Carson City District
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Bureau of Land Management will begin selling Christmas tree permits for the Carson City District Monday. The permits cost $5 each and are valid through Christmas. Up to 10 permits can be purchased per household to cut pinon pine or juniper trees.
Trees may be harvested on all Carson City District BLM administered lands, primarily in the Pine Nut Mountains between Carson City and Yerington, the Clan Alpine and Desatoya Mountains east of Fallon, and the Excelsior Mountains southeast of Hawthorne. No cutting of Christmas trees within wilderness study areas.
Permits can be purchased online.
You can also buy permits in person at at the following locations:
BLM Carson City District Office
5665 Morgan Mill Rd.
Carson City, NV 89701
Mon.– Fri. 8 a.m. – 4:30 p.m., 775-885-6000
BLM-Nevada State Office-Reno
1340 Financial Blvd., Reno, NV 89520
Mon – Fri. 8 a.m. – 4 p.m., 775-861-6500
Cal Ranch – Carson City
2035 N. Carson St., Carson City, NV 89706
Mon.-Sat., 8 a.m.–9 p.m., Sun., 9 a.m.–5 p.m.
775-461-2213
Carson City Chamber of Commerce
1900 S. Carson St.
Carson City, NV 89701
Mon.-Fri. 8:30 a.m.–5 p.m., 775-882-1565
Carson Valley Chamber of Commerce
1477 US Highway 395 North Suite A (inside museum building)
Gardnerville, NV 89410
Mon.-Fri., 9 a.m.-4 p.m./Closed 12-1 p.m.
775-782-8144
UNR Cooperative Extension Office-Fallon
111 Sheckler Rd., Fallon, NV
Mon.-Thurs., 9 a.m. – 3 p.m.
775-423-5121
Middlegate Station
42500 U.S. Highway 50 (48 miles east of Fallon)
7 a.m. – 9 p.m., daily, 775-423-7134
Cold Springs Station
5200 U.S. Highway 50 (62 miles east of Fallon)
Mon. Thurs., Fri., & Sat. 8 a.m.–7 p.m.
Sun. 8 a.m.–6 p.m.
Closed on Tues. & Wed., 775-423-1233
Consolidated Agencies of Human Services-Hawthorne
924 5th St.
Hawthorne, NV 89415
Mon.-Fri., 8 a.m.-5 p.m., 775-945-2471
