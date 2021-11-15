Casino Fandango, Atlantis hosting ‘Ageless Expos’

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Ageless Expos 2021 presents two expos for the 50+ active adult community of Northern Nevada.

The tradeshows aim to connect vendors and resources directly to older citizens who use health services every day.

Medical providers, hospitals, insurance and financial firms, senior living properties, travel agencies, and charitable organizations will all be in attendance.

The first expo is Friday, Nov. 19 at the Casino Fandango in Carson City from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The second expo will be Saturday, Nov. 20 in Reno at the Atlantis Casino, Resort & Spa, also from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Both expos are free of charge. For more information on Ageless Expos, visit their website here.

