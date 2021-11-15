Advertisement

Casino Fandango, Atlantis hosting ‘Ageless Expos’

Ageless Expo will be at Casino Fandango in Carson City on Friday, Nov. 19, 2021.
Ageless Expo will be at Casino Fandango in Carson City on Friday, Nov. 19, 2021.(KOLO)
By Arianna Schmidt
Published: Nov. 15, 2021 at 7:10 AM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Ageless Expos 2021 presents two expos for the 50+ active adult community of Northern Nevada.

The tradeshows aim to connect vendors and resources directly to older citizens who use health services every day.

Medical providers, hospitals, insurance and financial firms, senior living properties, travel agencies, and charitable organizations will all be in attendance.

The first expo is Friday, Nov. 19 at the Casino Fandango in Carson City from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The second expo will be Saturday, Nov. 20 in Reno at the Atlantis Casino, Resort & Spa, also from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Both expos are free of charge. For more information on Ageless Expos, visit their website here.

Copyright 2021 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A multi-vehicle, fatal crash closed the Spooner Junction in Carson City.
Two people killed in south Carson City crash identified
Elizabeth Marie Irvin
Additional charges filed against mother in child fentanyl exposure
Ramon Michael “Mike” Clare and the Suzuki GSXR motorcycle he may be using, although the rear...
Sparks police want to talk to man about a homicide; $2,500 reward
The scene of a fatal crash on Interstate 80 near the Interstate 580 interchange in which a...
NHP seeks witnesses to fatal pedestrian crash on I-80
Lights from a modum inside a southwest Reno home.
Nevadans asked to participate in the “Nevada Speed Test”

Latest News

(Source: The Bureau of Land Management )
Christmas tree permits go on sale Monday in BLM Carson City District
NNIC hosts youth mentoring program
NNIC offering refugee mentorship opportunities
Audrae Fisher
Sparks police: 13-year-old runaway found and safe
Nevada quarterback Carson Strong looks to throw a pass during the first half of the team's NCAA...
Araiza, No. 22 San Diego State beat Wolf Pack 23-21