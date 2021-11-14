Advertisement

Troopers faulted in truck-bicyclists crash case in Nevada

(KOLO)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 14, 2021 at 11:46 AM PST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS (AP) - A Las Vegas TV station reports that troopers investigating a crash that killed five bicyclists on a stretch of Nevada highway didn’t suspect the driver of the box truck that hit them was impaired, even though a blood test later found he had a potentially lethal level of methamphetamine in his system.

The lead prosecutor tells KLAS-TV the criminal case against the driver was weakened because Nevada Highway Patrol troopers who responded to the scene didn’t find probable cause to require a blood sample for testing.

The driver from Arizona pleaded guilty to DUI causing death and is serving 16 to 40 years in prison in the December 2020 crash.

(For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, KLAS-TV.)

This Mohave County Jail booking photo shows Jordan Alexander Barson, of Kingman, Ariz.,...
This Mohave County Jail booking photo shows Jordan Alexander Barson, of Kingman, Ariz., following his arrest Dec. 16, 2020. The Arizona box truck driver who killed five bicyclists on a stretch of Nevada highway last December has been sentenced to at least 16 years in Nevada state prison. Barson, apologized and sought forgiveness Tuesday, June 8, 2021, during an emotional two-day sentencing hearing in Las Vegas.(Mohave County Sheriff's Office via AP,)

