Troopers faulted in truck-bicyclists crash case in Nevada

LAS VEGAS (AP) - A Las Vegas TV station reports that troopers investigating a crash that killed five bicyclists on a stretch of Nevada highway didn’t suspect the driver of the box truck that hit them was impaired, even though a blood test later found he had a potentially lethal level of methamphetamine in his system.

The lead prosecutor tells KLAS-TV the criminal case against the driver was weakened because Nevada Highway Patrol troopers who responded to the scene didn’t find probable cause to require a blood sample for testing.

The driver from Arizona pleaded guilty to DUI causing death and is serving 16 to 40 years in prison in the December 2020 crash.

