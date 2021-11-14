Sunday Web Weather

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -High pressure will hold strong bringing seasonably warm temperatures to the region through the remainder of the weekend and until midweek. A brief disturbance brings higher winds and aviation impacts on Monday, with spotty light showers remaining on the Nevada-Oregon border. We’ll see low end chances for rain on Thursday with breezy conditions for Thursday and Friday, followed by cooler temperatures next week.

8 day forecast (KOLO)

