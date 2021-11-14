Sparks police ask for help finding 13-year-old runaway

SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) -The Sparks Police Department asks for the public’s help finding a 13-year-old girl who ran away from an adolescent center on Thursday afternoon.

Audrae Fisher wore an orange jumpsuit when she left the facility at 480 Galletti Way at about 2:39 p.m. with other juveniles.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 775-353-2231.

