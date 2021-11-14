Local community colleges requiring vaccine mandate

CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) -Students learning in person at state colleges and community colleges in Nevada to provide proof of COVID-19 vaccinations if they want to enroll for the Spring semester in 2022.

”I feel like they shouldn’t be afraid to go to Western Nevada College and go to classes with either the vaccine mandates or no mandates,” said Western Nevada College student body president Andrea Sanchez. “I hope they know there are many options for them, it’s so flexible. They can go online, or go in person. There are so many resources we can provide for them too.

At Western Nevada College, Provost Kyle Dalpe says the institution’s main focus at the start of the pandemic has always been access to classes whether it’s virtual or on campus.

”Now that the state has required a vaccine requirement for an on site classes for students, we’re looking at different ways that we can deploy instruction that will help students take classes if they choose or if unable to get the vaccine,” explained Dalpe. “It’s a personal choice and we don’t get into the space of telling people what to do with the vaccine. We want to provide access with our classes.”

For Sanchez, opting for online classes this spring will help her manage her busy schedule.

Ii really wanted to focus on my job and be present there for students and stuff and be really flexible with them so I wanted to make sure with my classes like if I had an event at 11am, I wouldn’t be in class during that time so if its online it’s during my time,” added Sanchez. “I can figure out when to get the work done with tests or quizzes.”

At the height of the pandemic, virtual classes became the easiest approach for both students and faculty.

Despite remote learning ,Dalpe says enrollment numbers continue to remain steady.

”We’ve been seeing online enrollment increase over the last couple of years with our classes even before the pandemic. This has just accelerated it, like I mentioned earlier it has made it accelerate in a way that has made us do it but also we have to do it effectively,” said Dalpe. We know there’s competition out there especially in the online market place, it’s not like we’re the only one in town.”

