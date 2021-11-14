Advertisement

Investigation underway after police shooting off of Plumb Ln.

Police investigate the scene of the shooting on Saturday night
Police investigate the scene of the shooting on Saturday night(staff)
By Ben Deach
Published: Nov. 13, 2021 at 10:40 PM PST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - An investigation is underway following an officer involved shooting in the area of Plumb Lane.

While very few details have been made public, there are two separate scenes that are connected. Officers have been staged at the intersection of Plumb Lane and Palisade Drive and down the road by the Save Mart at Plumb and Lakeside.

There are no outstanding suspects, and there is no threat to the public.

The Washoe County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the case and more information will be released in the coming days.

