Tips to avoid vehicle thefts and vehicle burglaries

SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) -Authorities are reminding people to take steps to avoid vehicle thefts and vehicle burglaries.

The Sparks Police Department reports a sharp increase in vehicle thefts.

Part of the reason may be people warming up vehicles in the morning as colder weather sets in. Leaving keys in a running vehicle invites theft, police said. It is also illegal to leave a vehicle running that is not secured and is unattended.

The Washoe County Sheriff’s Office gives these tips to avoid vehicle burglaries.

Don’t leave any item of value in your car

Don’t leave any weapons in your car

Don’t leave your garage door opener in your car

Many vehicle thefts happen at trailheads.

