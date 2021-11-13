Advertisement

Tips to avoid vehicle thefts and vehicle burglaries

By Steve Timko
Published: Nov. 13, 2021 at 10:57 AM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) -Authorities are reminding people to take steps to avoid vehicle thefts and vehicle burglaries.

The Sparks Police Department reports a sharp increase in vehicle thefts.

Part of the reason may be people warming up vehicles in the morning as colder weather sets in. Leaving keys in a running vehicle invites theft, police said. It is also illegal to leave a vehicle running that is not secured and is unattended.

The Washoe County Sheriff’s Office gives these tips to avoid vehicle burglaries.

  • Don’t leave any item of value in your car
  • Don’t leave any weapons in your car
  • Don’t leave your garage door opener in your car

Many vehicle thefts happen at trailheads.

