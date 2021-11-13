Advertisement

Progressives say Nevada redistricting maps split Latino vote

Members of the Culinary Union listen to Democratic candidates during an event at the union hall...
Members of the Culinary Union listen to Democratic candidates during an event at the union hall in Las Vegas, Oct. 17, 2018. Progressives say a congressional map proposed by Democratic leaders in the Nevada Statehouse splits the Latino vote. Lawmakers on Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021, are working to redraw political maps during a special session. (AP Photo/John Locher, File)
By SAM METZ/AP / Report for America
Published: Nov. 13, 2021 at 2:50 PM PST
CARSON CITY, Nev. (AP) - Progressives say a congressional map proposed by Democratic leaders in the Nevada Statehouse splits the Latino vote.

Lawmakers on Saturday are working to redraw political maps during a special session. The redrawn map would bolster Democrats’ advantage in southern Nevada swing districts, but split Latino residents among three districts, leaving none with 40%, even though roughly 4 out every 10 Nevada residents identifies as Hispanic or Latino.

The proposal is angering progressives who argue it dilutes minority voting power by splitting Latinos.

A coalition of voting rights advocacy groups called Nevadans Count submitted an alternative map on Saturday that better retains the demographic breakdown of Nevada’s 1st Congressional District.

