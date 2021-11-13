Progressives say Nevada redistricting maps split Latino vote

CARSON CITY, Nev. (AP) - Progressives say a congressional map proposed by Democratic leaders in the Nevada Statehouse splits the Latino vote.

Lawmakers on Saturday are working to redraw political maps during a special session. The redrawn map would bolster Democrats’ advantage in southern Nevada swing districts, but split Latino residents among three districts, leaving none with 40%, even though roughly 4 out every 10 Nevada residents identifies as Hispanic or Latino.

The proposal is angering progressives who argue it dilutes minority voting power by splitting Latinos.

A coalition of voting rights advocacy groups called Nevadans Count submitted an alternative map on Saturday that better retains the demographic breakdown of Nevada’s 1st Congressional District.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)