McQueen gets first regional championship trophy since 2010 in 26-23 win over Bishop Manogue

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The McQueen Lancers are headed back to the Nevada State Championship after a 26-23 win over Bishop Manogue Friday night.

It’s the Lancers first North Regional Title since 2010.

McQueen will take on Bishop Gorman for the 5A crown on Thursday at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.

The Gaels beat defending state champ Liberty 35-14 to secure the other spot as the south region’s representative.

