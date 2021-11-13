Husband credits Good Samaritan’s with saving his wife’s life

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -Steve Hardy drove down from Tahoe Friday to be there as his wife was being discharged from Renown Regional Medical Center.

She’s going home with some broken ribs, but this story could have had a much different ending.

Tuesday Lana Hardy was driving through the intersection of U-S 50 and 395 at the south end of Carson City. A pickup towing a boat apparently lost its brakes. He plowed into one vehicle, then another. Eight vehicles were eventually damaged. Two people--a Dayton couple--died. Nine others were injured, three critically.

Lana Hardy’s S-U-V burst into flames. She was unconscious, unable to get free or even to assist in her rescue. But in the traffic jam that resulted were people who responded.

“One guy came over and tried to get a door open and could get only get one door open,” says her husband citing eyewitness accounts. “Another fellow had a fire extinguisher and tried to put out the fire. Two other guys got her out of the car and got her to safety.” A woman watched over her and called Steve.

Together they made all the difference before first responders could arrive.

“If it hadn’t been for these Good Samaritans, she’d be dead. There’s no doubt about it.”

Hardy’s been trying to track them down. “I’ve been able to identify three of those people and thank them. The other two I haven’t been able to, but I sure wish I could. If they’re watching this, I hope they’ll let me know.”

We’d all like to think we’d act with the same courage and kindness in an emergency. Hardy says that may be the point.

“Particularly today when there’s so much argument about politics and people not getting along, you realize when something like this happens people are good. It’s ironic that it takes a tragedy to bring out the best in everybody, the humanity, but these guys saved her life and I’m very, very thankful about that.”)

