Fatal pedestrian crash closes eastbound I-80
Published: Nov. 12, 2021 at 7:59 PM PST|Updated: moments ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -8:20 P.M. UPDATE: A crash that closed eastbound Interstate 80 past the Spaghetti Bowl involved a pedestrian, the Nevada Highway Patrol reported.
Eastbound Interstate 80 just past the Interstate 580 interchange will be closed for an extended period, the NHP said.
Eastbound traffic is being diverted onto I-580.
ORIGINAL STORY: Part of the freeway is currently closed due to a crash, the Nevada Highway Patrol reported.
The eastbound Interstate 80 lanes are closed following a crash at about 7:29 p.m.
The NHP advises drivers to avoid the area. Drivers can expect lengthy delays in that area.
