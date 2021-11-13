Advertisement

Fatal pedestrian crash closes eastbound I-80

Flashing lights graphic
Flashing lights graphic(KOLO)
By Steve Timko
Published: Nov. 12, 2021 at 7:59 PM PST|Updated: moments ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -8:20 P.M. UPDATE: A crash that closed eastbound Interstate 80 past the Spaghetti Bowl involved a pedestrian, the Nevada Highway Patrol reported.

Eastbound Interstate 80 just past the Interstate 580 interchange will be closed for an extended period, the NHP said.

Eastbound traffic is being diverted onto I-580.

ORIGINAL STORY: Part of the freeway is currently closed due to a crash, the Nevada Highway Patrol reported.

The eastbound Interstate 80 lanes are closed following a crash at about 7:29 p.m.

The NHP advises drivers to avoid the area. Drivers can expect lengthy delays in that area.

