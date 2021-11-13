Advertisement

Donations and recipients sought for Truckee Community Christmas

Zano's Toy Drive as part of Truckee Community Christmas.(Truckee Community Christmas)
By Steve Timko
Published: Nov. 12, 2021 at 9:14 PM PST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
TRUCKEE, Calif. (KOLO) -The annual Truckee Community Christmas is approaching when food, coats and toys are collected and given to the town’s most vulnerable residents.

That includes Truckee’s low income and homebound seniors, low wage-earning working families, those with hardships, the homeless and also teenage mothers and their babies.

The non-profit group organizing TCC seeks town-wide involvement through mid-December.

“To me, what TCC does is all about this town taking care of its own and letting our most needy citizens know that their fellow community members care about them,” said Katie Shaffer, TCC board president.

To help, go to: https://www.truckeecommunitychristmas.com/.

Here are ways to help:

Coat Drive:  Donate warm, clean, gently used winter coats or purchase them new. Both adult and children’s jackets are needed and will be accepted at Church of the Mountains in downtown Truckee or Tahoe Forest Church on Hirschdale Road starting in November.  Other coat drop-off locations may be added.

Food Drive:  TCC asks for financial donations and no longer collects and distributes donated food items. Program recipients receive local grocery store gift cards.

Toy Drive:  The Toy Drive ensures kids and teens up to age 17 have at least one present to open. Toy donations will be accepted at locations all around town from Thanksgiving weekend until mid-December.

Donation locations: https://www.truckeecommunitychristmas.com/drop-off-locations.

People who wish to get assistance must apply by Nov. 20. Apply here: https://www.truckeecommunitychristmas.com/applicants.

