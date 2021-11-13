Biden nominates Assembly Speaker Frierson as Nevada U.S. attorney

WASHINGTON, D.C.. (KOLO) -President Joe Biden has nominated Nevada Assembly Speaker Jason Frierson, D-Clark County, to be Nevada’s next U.S. attorney.

Frierson served as speaker of the Nevada Assembly for the last three sessions. A lawyer, he graduated from the University of Nevada, Reno with a bachelor’s degree in health science and earned his law degree from the William S. Boyd School of Law at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas.

“Jason Frierson is a Nevada trailblazer who has served his state exceptionally well, and I’m confident he will continue to do so as our next U.S. attorney,” Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto. “I look forward to working with my colleagues in the Senate to get him confirmed as soon as possible, and I am grateful to the administration for continuing to nominate dedicated Nevadans who will work to ensure justice for everyone in the state.”

“Jason Frierson has a long track record of fighting for hardworking Nevadans as speaker of the Nevada Assembly, and I know he will lead with integrity and a deep commitment to the rule of law as the top federal prosecutor for our state,” said Sen. Jacky Rosen. “I look forward to working with Sen. Cortez Masto and the administration to see that this highly qualified nominee is confirmed by the Senate as Nevada’s next U.S. attorney.”

