Advertisement

Amber Alert issued for abducted 3-year-old boy from California

An Amber Alert has been issued for 3-year-old Leo Norvell who was abducted from Sacramento,...
An Amber Alert has been issued for 3-year-old Leo Norvell who was abducted from Sacramento, Calif., by Joshua Yago, 30.(National Center for Missing and Exploited Children)
By Amanda Alvarado
Published: Nov. 13, 2021 at 12:27 AM PST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (Gray News) - An Amber Alert has been issued for 3-year-old Leo Norvell who was abducted from Sacramento, Calif., by Joshua Yago, 30.

Leo is 3 feet tall and weighs 35 pounds. He has brown, curly hair and brown eyes.

Yago is a white male with brown hair and brown eyes. He is 5 feet 10 inches tall and weighs 180 pound. Yago also has a tattoo on his right eye.

They were last seen in a 2011 gray BMW 328i with California license plate 6NTU367

Authorities say Yago should be considered armed and dangerous.

Anybody with information should call 911.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A multi-vehicle, fatal crash closed the Spooner Junction in Carson City.
Two people killed in south Carson City crash identified
Elizabeth Marie Irvin
Additional charges filed against mother in child fentanyl exposure
The scene of a fatal fire on Arroyo Street on Nov. 6, 2021, in Reno.
Man killed in fatal Reno fire identified
Ramon Michael “Mike” Clare and the 2015 Toyota Tundra pickup truck he drives.
Sparks police want to talk to man about homicide
Lights from a modum inside a southwest Reno home.
Nevadans asked to participate in the “Nevada Speed Test”

Latest News

McQueen gets first regional championship trophy since 2010 in 26-23 win over Bishop Manogue
McQueen gets first regional championship trophy since 2010 in 26-23 win over Bishop Manogue
Gainesville travelers feel safe after CDC holiday travel guidelines release
Planning a trip this holiday season? Beware of an increase in travel scams
A California man found 3 bears eating his food and ransacking his home last month.
Man finds bears eating KFC in his kitchen
A California man found 3 bears eating his food and ransacking his home last month.
Man finds bears eating KFC in his kitchen