8-year-old girl missing in west Sparks

SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) -The Sparks Police Department asks for the public’s help finding 8-year-old Lilly Mock who is missing in west Sparks.

The Sparks Police Department asks for the public’s help finding 8-year-old Lilly Mock who is missing in west Sparks.

Lilly was last seen in the 1400 block of Russell Way around 10 a.m. on Saturday.

No photograph was immediately available.

Police described Lilly as white, 4 feet tall with brown hair and a thin build. She was last seen wearing a maroon shirt and blue jeans.

Anyone who sees her is asked to call 911.

Copyright 2021 KOLO. All rights reserved.