8-year-old girl missing in west Sparks

Flashing lights graphic
Flashing lights graphic(KOLO)
By Steve Timko
Published: Nov. 13, 2021 at 11:33 AM PST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) -The Sparks Police Department asks for the public’s help finding 8-year-old Lilly Mock who is missing in west Sparks.

Lilly was last seen in the 1400 block of Russell Way around 10 a.m. on Saturday.

No photograph was immediately available.

Police described Lilly as white, 4 feet tall with brown hair and a thin build. She was last seen wearing a maroon shirt and blue jeans.

Anyone who sees her is asked to call 911.

