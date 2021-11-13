Advertisement

2 children killed, 2 adults injured in shooting outside convenience store in Richmond, Va.

By WWBT Staff and Gray News staff
Published: Nov. 13, 2021 at 9:39 AM PST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT/Gray News) - Two children are dead, and two adults were injured in a shooting in Richmond.

Police responded to a reported shooting outside of a convenience store at about 7:30 p.m. on Friday, WWBT reported.

Officers found two boys and two adult men at the scene with life-threatening injuries. All four victims were taken to the hospital, where the children died.

The boys were 14 and 9 years old, according to Richmond City Council Member Cynthia Newbille.

“I’m devastated by the tragedy that occurred this evening in our community, two young lives were lost and we extend our deepest sympathies to the families of the victims,” Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney said. “We will bring those who perpetrated this horrible crime to justice, and we will strengthen our efforts to curb gun violence and address the root causes that lead to these senseless acts.”

Police said officers are on the lookout for a red Lexus and that the driver hit something while leaving the area.

Sources told WWBT the gunshots may have come from rifles.

“There is a vigorous investigation underway and detectives are working to collect the facts in this case. Gun violence leaves everyone traumatized and we must take a stand against violence together,” Richmond Police Chief Gerald Smith said.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A multi-vehicle, fatal crash closed the Spooner Junction in Carson City.
Two people killed in south Carson City crash identified
Elizabeth Marie Irvin
Additional charges filed against mother in child fentanyl exposure
The scene of a fatal fire on Arroyo Street on Nov. 6, 2021, in Reno.
Man killed in fatal Reno fire identified
Ramon Michael “Mike” Clare and the 2015 Toyota Tundra pickup truck he drives.
Sparks police want to talk to man about homicide
Lights from a modum inside a southwest Reno home.
Nevadans asked to participate in the “Nevada Speed Test”

Latest News

He said he's still sore and in shock after the train slammed into his delivery truck. (Source:...
Amazon driver survives after Amtrak train slams into truck, cutting it in half
He said he's still sore and in shock after the train slammed into his delivery truck. (Source:...
Amazon driver survives after Amtrak train slams into truck, cutting it in half
Prosecutor Linda Dunikoski shows a video of Ahmaud Arbery walking through a house under...
GRAPHIC: Grim photos, police testimony dominate Week 1 of Arbery murder trial
In this combination of photo, Jamie Spears, father of singer Britney Spears, leaves the Stanley...
Britney Spears got all to agree she needed to be freed