Veterans Day: Navy veteran opens plumbing business in Sparks

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A Veteran-owned business has opened its doors just in time for Veterans Day.

Whether it’s your water heater, toilet or sewer line that needs repair, Michael Mansfield can do it all.

“I’m a full service residential company,” said Masfield.

His mobile business Mansfield Plumbing started just a week ago, but his history with plumbing goes way back

“When I got out of the Navy in 2006, I enrolled in the plumbers union,” said Mansfield.

With the desire to serve his country, Mansfield enrolled in the Navy in 1995.

During his time enlisted, he worked as a nuclear machinist mate, a work he says has layed the foundation for his new carreer.

“While it wasn’t necessarily plumbing, I was still working on pipes, you know, heat exchangers, pumps and everything else,” said Mansfield.

While starting a business during a pandemic may not be ideal, for the Nevada-native, there weren’t a lot of choices.

“With the influx of everybody coming in, it’s gotten really expensive to live here so we decided, either we were going to move out of state or we would have to go into business for ourselves,” said Mansfield.

Right now most of his clientele are family and friends, but he feels confident the Sparks community will show support.

“I’m excited to be part of the growth of the Sparks area,” said Mansfield.

He adds although plumbing can be tough, “the job is very physical, you’re under houses for a long time, covered in insulation,” helping others makes it rewarding.

According to the website veteranownedbusiness.com, there are 40 veteran-owned businesses in Washoe County.

Mansfield Plumbing offers discounts to veterans all year round.

If you would like to earn a 5% discount from Mansfield Plumbing, visit the https://mysecretsparks.com/

