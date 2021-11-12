UFC Gym helping keep women safe

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The UFC Gym is hosting a class for women teaching them the necessary skills to defend and protect themselves. Any donations made will go to promote breast cancer awareness.

The goal of the training seminar is to give women a set of tools they can use if they end up in a dangerous situation. The class is being taught at a gym that is owned and primarily operated by women. Those taking the class will not only learn key defensive moves, but an officer from the Sparks Police Department will also be in attendance to provide additional safety advice.

Tonya Swanson, Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu Coach mentioned what a self-defense class can provide,

“We want to give women the knowledge what they need to do regularly and so just bringing them in a form where they can listen, they can try something, they can learn some moves and practice and see how it feels, may encourage women to be a little bit more proactive, Swanson said.”

UFC Gym encourages girls and women to try out this class for a fun and educational experience.

For more information or to register for the women’s self-defense class, click here.

