Tahoe Douglas Fire introduces new K9 team

ZEPHYR COVE, Nev. (KOLO) - The Tahoe Douglas Fire Protection District has a new K9 team that focuses on explosive ordinance removal.

The dog, Tracker, is a Hungarian Vizsla. Tracker will work alongside his handler, Fire Inspector Kris Rowlett.

Tahoe Douglas Fire says it created its canine program in 2016, but the previous K9, Gunner, and his handler retired a year ago.

With the return of post-COVID special events, Fire Chief Scott Lindgren decided to bring the team back with a new K9.

Rowlett and Tracker are certified to work both in Nevada and California.

