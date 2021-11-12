Advertisement

Shot fired in Reno; no victim comes forward

The scene on Hubbard Way after a shot was fired.
The scene on Hubbard Way after a shot was fired.(Daniel Pyke/KOLO)
By Staff
Published: Nov. 11, 2021 at 4:21 PM PST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -The Reno Police Department responded to a shot being fired on Hubbard Way just east of South Virginia Street Thursday afternoon but could find no shooter and no victim.

Police got the call of a shot being fired in the 100 block of Hubbard Way at about 2:44 p.m.

Officers found a shell casing. They looked at video of the area and saw bits and pieces of the incident and saw people from the scene going into an apartment. None of those people would talk to police. It wasn’t clear if they were on the side of the shooter or the person being shot at.

There was no person willing to come forward willing to say he or she was shot at, so the only crime police have at this point is firing a gun in public.

As of about 4 p.m. police were clearing the scene and reopening streets in the area.

Copyright 2021 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A crash involving a school bus killed a motorcyclist on Eagle Canyon in Spanish Springs.
Motorcyclist killed in crash with school bus identified
A multi-vehicle, fatal crash closed the Spooner Junction in Carson City.
More details on fatal crash in south Carson City
Elizabeth Marie Irvin
Additional charges filed against mother in child fentanyl exposure
The scene of a fatal fire on Arroyo Street on Nov. 6, 2021, in Reno.
Man killed in fatal Reno fire identified
A suspect in an attempted robbery at Sierra Sid's Casino on Nov. 5, 2021.
Sparks police seek suspect in attempted casino robbery

Latest News

Cards created by students at Mt. Rose Elementary sent to patients at the VA Hospital in Reno
Students thank Veterans in their own way
Thacker Pass image from the Environmental Impact Statement.
US judge won’t reconsider tribes’ bid to block Nevada mine
Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department logo.
Las Vegas police: Squatters buried body of long-dead homeowner
Elizabeth Marie Irvin
Additional charges filed against mother in child fentanyl exposure