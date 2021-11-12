Shot fired in Reno; no victim comes forward

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -The Reno Police Department responded to a shot being fired on Hubbard Way just east of South Virginia Street Thursday afternoon but could find no shooter and no victim.

Police got the call of a shot being fired in the 100 block of Hubbard Way at about 2:44 p.m.

Officers found a shell casing. They looked at video of the area and saw bits and pieces of the incident and saw people from the scene going into an apartment. None of those people would talk to police. It wasn’t clear if they were on the side of the shooter or the person being shot at.

There was no person willing to come forward willing to say he or she was shot at, so the only crime police have at this point is firing a gun in public.

As of about 4 p.m. police were clearing the scene and reopening streets in the area.

