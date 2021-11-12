Advertisement

Pedestrian killed after being hit by car in Reno alley

(KOLO)
By Stanton Tang
Published: Nov. 12, 2021 at 1:49 PM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Reno Police report that a driver leaving their property through an alleyway hit and killed a pedestrian.

The crash happened just after 7 A.M. at the rear of a property on Morrill Avenue.

REMSA transported the victim to the hospital where she later died. Her identity has not been released, but police say she appeared to have been homeless.

The driver remained on scene and is cooperating with the investigation. Neither alcohol nor speed are believed to have been factors in the crash.

