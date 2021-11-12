Advertisement

Native Nevadan writes and illustrates children’s book

Author and illustrator, Sophie Sheppard, is a third generation Nevada painter.
Author and illustrator, Sophie Sheppard, is a third generation Nevada painter.(KOLO/Dan Pyke)
By Matt Vaughan
Published: Nov. 11, 2021
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A native Nevadan is releasing a children’s book that she wrote and illustrated herself. It’s called The Moon’s Tear: A Desert Night’s Dream, and it follows a raven on his journey to find a companion for the moon.

The author and illustrator, Sophie Sheppard, is a third generation Nevada painter. She is the daughter of renowned Nevada artist Craig Sheppard. The story in her book is inspired by a dream she had while sleeping under desert skies near her home in the northern part of the state.

Shepperd will be at the Nevada Museum of Art in downtown Reno on Saturday, November 13 for a reading and book signing at 1 p.m. There will also be activities all day from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and admission is free. Kids can participate in arts and crafts and there will be live performances. It’s all part of the museum’s Second Saturday event series.

