Advertisement

Local business preparing for holiday shopping rush

By John Macaluso
Published: Nov. 12, 2021 at 6:16 AM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Like all local businesses, Home Means Nevada is preparing for the holiday shopping season. The key for them this hear has been starting the hiring process earlier than usual.

“We started the hiring process earlier, haven’t really seen anybody apply,” said General Manager Randee Kunold. “So we were really able to get some of our previous employees. They noticed we needed some help so they were able to come back and help us for the holidays.”

Thanks to those previous employees helping out, Home Means Nevada isn’t hiring right now, but they’re always taking applications. Kunold says if it weren’t for that help, hiring this year may have been challenging.

“If we didn’t have those employees that wanted to come back and help, we would still probably be in that hiring process.”

She also says she’s seen an increase in the price of some of the stores items, such as shirts and hats, but it hasn’t affected sales.

“We’ve definitely seen a pickup in customers and visitors coming in,” said Kupold. “People wanting to send Nevada stuff to their loved ones. So we’re seeing that increase every day as we keep going, and then we’re just trying to get really prepared for that holiday season.”

Copyright 2021 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A multi-vehicle, fatal crash closed the Spooner Junction in Carson City.
More details on fatal crash in south Carson City
Elizabeth Marie Irvin
Additional charges filed against mother in child fentanyl exposure
The scene of a fatal fire on Arroyo Street on Nov. 6, 2021, in Reno.
Man killed in fatal Reno fire identified
A crash involving a school bus killed a motorcyclist on Eagle Canyon in Spanish Springs.
Motorcyclist killed in crash with school bus identified
Ramon Michael “Mike” Clare and the 2015 Toyota Tundra pickup truck he drives.
Sparks police want to talk to man about homicide

Latest News

Local businesses preparing for holiday rush
Home Means Nevada preparing for holiday season
First responder emotional survival training
First responders emotional survival training
Author and illustrator, Sophie Sheppard, is a third generation Nevada painter.
Native Nevadan writes and illustrates children’s book
The Nevada Donor Network is hosting a free emotional survival training for law enforcement...
Law Enforcement and Officer Emotional Survival Training