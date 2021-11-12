Local business preparing for holiday shopping rush

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Like all local businesses, Home Means Nevada is preparing for the holiday shopping season. The key for them this hear has been starting the hiring process earlier than usual.

“We started the hiring process earlier, haven’t really seen anybody apply,” said General Manager Randee Kunold. “So we were really able to get some of our previous employees. They noticed we needed some help so they were able to come back and help us for the holidays.”

Thanks to those previous employees helping out, Home Means Nevada isn’t hiring right now, but they’re always taking applications. Kunold says if it weren’t for that help, hiring this year may have been challenging.

“If we didn’t have those employees that wanted to come back and help, we would still probably be in that hiring process.”

She also says she’s seen an increase in the price of some of the stores items, such as shirts and hats, but it hasn’t affected sales.

“We’ve definitely seen a pickup in customers and visitors coming in,” said Kupold. “People wanting to send Nevada stuff to their loved ones. So we’re seeing that increase every day as we keep going, and then we’re just trying to get really prepared for that holiday season.”

Copyright 2021 KOLO. All rights reserved.