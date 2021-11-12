Advertisement

Law Enforcement and Officer Emotional Survival Training

The Nevada Donor Network is hosting a free emotional survival training for law enforcement...
By Noah Bond
Published: Nov. 11, 2021 at 9:10 PM PST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - All law enforcement and first responders are invited to a free emotional survival training hosted by Nevada Donor Network.

The training is Wednesday, November 17 at the Atlantis Casino Resort and Spa’s Paradise Ballroom.

The two sessions are available from 8:00 a.m. to noon and from 1:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.   You need to register first and can do so by clicking here.

Dr. Kevin Gilmartin is leading the sessions. He is a behavioral scientist specialising in law enforcement and public safety related issues.

He is the author of the book “Emotional Survival for Law Enforcement: A Guide for Officers and Their Families”.

The goal of his training is to review the potential impacts the career causes both professionally and personally and to develop strategies for overall emotional survival. 

“We decided to offer two half day sessions and that’s because we know staffing is a challenge for many of these agencies and so it will allow more people,” said Community Development Manager for Nevada Donor Network, Monica Myles.  

The strategies taught at the trainings are designed to permit the professional to continue functioning effectively and ethically without burning out and without resorting to emotional isolation from friends and colleagues.

