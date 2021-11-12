The impact of volunteering on veterans mental health

FALLON, Nev. (KOLO) -From serving in the military to now serving the community.

”I’ve been doing toys for tots every year since I’ve been in the Marine Corp, I volunteered in every capacity as either a coordinator, assistant coordinator, volunteer and have done numerous events,” said Chris Hansberry.

Volunteering for Toys for Tots has become a tradition for Chris Hansberry, a Marine Corp Veteran who has served 24 years both overseas and in the United States and has even served in the Gulf War.

”You’re actually interacting with the people on the receiving end and just seeing how the simple pleasure of receiving a gift can affect someone’s life,” added Hansberry.

Fellow Marine Corp Veteran Steve Ezzell can agree.He first deployed abroad in 2016, That’s where Ezzell started volunteering for the Toys for Tots program and continuing the effort here at home.

”There is a huge impact with volunteering with veterans just because we’re not in the military service anymore doesn’t mean our mission is over.

And how is adjustment from active duty to civilian life....

”You never fully make that transition, especially if you’ve been through something traumatic like a war or conflict or all that,” added Hansberry. “You never make that transition back or even if it’s someone who’s been in a long time.”

Ezzell says that’s where volunteering has helped provide a sense of purpose to give back to the community.”

“So it really helps us out to be able to help others,” added Ezzell. “I think that’s why the majority of us have served was to help someone in some way.”

Ezzell says not only is volunteering beneficial for your mental health, his ultimate message: take care of yourself and take care of others.

”If you’re a veteran watching this, reach out to your friends, whether that’s on social media, call them, text them,” added Ezzell. “They may be going through something or you may be going through something, our social connection actually saves lives.”

