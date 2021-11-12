Hazmat decontamination team called to Washoe County jail

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -The Washoe County Sheriff’s Office on Thursday requested a hazardous materials decontamination team respond to the jail.

However, it was done out of an abundance of caution, sheriff public information officer Sarah Johns said. There is no evidence of hazardous materials at this point.

The investigation is in early stages, Johns said.

The Reno Fire Department reports it appears there was no hazardous material and it downgraded its response.

The incident comes a day after fentanyl was found at the jail and a hazardous materials team responded. The sheriff’s office said a mother accused of allowing her 9-month-old infant to be exposed to fentanyl allegedly smuggled fentanyl into the jail, which she and another inmate used.

