Washoe County teachers shop for free classroom supplies

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A Shop ‘Til You Drop event was held Wednesday night at the Teachers Warehouse in east Reno. Educators were able to stock up on free supplies for their students. It’s all thanks to donations from the community.

Education Alliance of Washoe County’s Executive Director Kendall Inskip says while this event is held once a year, the warehouse is always in need of new items to restock for teachers.

“Anyone that wants to help teachers, we encourage them to donate to the Teachers Warehouse. Teachers are so grateful, and research even shows teachers pull about $750 out of pocket for the classroom. So this is a way to help them,” added Inskip.

It’s estimated that about 400 teachers stopped by to shop during Wednesday’s event. The warehouse, which is located at 380 Edison Way, is open Tuesday through Thursday from 3 to 5:30 p.m. if you want to drop off donations.

