Veterans Day Parade to be held in downtown Reno

By John Macaluso
Published: Nov. 11, 2021 at 8:10 AM PST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Veterans Day Parade is returning to downtown Reno.

The opening ceremony is set to begin at 11:11 a.m.. There will be a prayer from Chaplin Sherman Baker, followed by the National Anthem and a proclamation by the City of Reno.

The parade itself will begin around 11:30 and end between 1 and 2 p.m.. People are encouraged to gather along the route to show support for participants.

The parade will be recorded as well. You can find a link to it here.

