Veterans Day Parade to be held in downtown Reno

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Veterans Day Parade is returning to downtown Reno.

The opening ceremony is set to begin at 11:11 a.m.. There will be a prayer from Chaplin Sherman Baker, followed by the National Anthem and a proclamation by the City of Reno.

The parade itself will begin around 11:30 and end between 1 and 2 p.m.. People are encouraged to gather along the route to show support for participants.

The parade will be recorded as well. You can find a link to it here.

Copyright 2021 KOLO. All rights reserved.