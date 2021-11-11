Advertisement

U.S. casinos have best quarter ever; 2020 total exceeded already

This June 23, 2021 photo shows a dealer conducting a game of roulette at Bally's casino in...
This June 23, 2021 photo shows a dealer conducting a game of roulette at Bally's casino in Atlantic City, N.J. Figures released Nov. 9, 2021 from the American Gaming Association show the nation's commercial casinos won nearly $14 billion in the third quarter of this year, marking the best three-month period in history for the industry, which is poised to have its best full year ever in 2021. (AP Photo/Wayne Parry)(Wayne Parry | AP)
By WAYNE PARRY/Associated Press
Published: Nov. 10, 2021 at 4:28 PM PST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) — America’s commercial casinos are marking the industry’s best quarter ever and pushing U.S. casino revenue past what it was for all of 2020.

Figures released Tuesday by the American Gaming Association show U.S. casinos are poised to have their best year ever in 2021 as more consumers feel comfortable visiting casinos amid the ongoing COVID19 pandemic, and as online and sports betting revenues continue to grow.

U.S. casinos won nearly $14 billion in the third quarter of this year. They are on pace to break the annual record of over $43 billion set in 2019.

