Tatro appointed to Nevada Senate District 16

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - “To do it. This will be an experience of a lifetime. And I believe it will be,” Don Tatro said just hours after being appointed to the Nevada Senate.

Tatro says he’s honored to be selected as Senator Ben Kieckhefer’s replacement in Senate District 16. This just in time for a special session to be called soon by the governor to address redistricting in our state. Kieckhefer was recently appointed to the Nevada State Gaming Control Board

Once at lobbyist for the Builders Association of Northern Nevada, he says he’ll get another perspective of how the legislature works.

“I guess, what will be the greatest part of this experience, to see what it is like to actually going in and vote,” says Tatro.” And, I actually believe it will be one of the greatest honors to actually walk on the floor and contribute to our state and the senate district I’ve been appointed to,” he says.

Not that Tatro doesn’t understand the process. In high school he worked as an intern in the U.S. Senator Richard Bryan’s Carson City Office. Back in Washington he was Deputy Press Secretary for former Nevada U.S. Senator John Ensign.

In a nearly unanimous vote Washoe County Commissioners and the Carson City Board of Supervisors approved Tatro’s ascension to Nevada Senate District 16.

A perfect match to the district itself, he was raised in Carson City, and now lives in Washoe Valley. He says he has no plans to run for the seat permanently. Tatro will caucus with the Republicans.

