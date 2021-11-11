Lake Tahoe underwater cleanup, tons of trash

TAHOE CITY, Ca. (KOLO) - With its postcard-perfect alpine setting and crystal blue waters, Lake Tahoe has drawn generations of admirers to its shores.

Sadly, some left more than footprints on its beaches, but the littering hasn’t stopped at the water’s edge. There are decades of trash down there.

A couple of years ago, Tahoe-based filmmaker and diver Colin West decided to do something about it. The project was simply called ‘Clean up the Lake’ and became an ambitious, planned full circumnavigation of the lake’s shoreline--all 72 miles, picking up trash as they went. It yielded results, surprising and sobering. All kinds of trash. A sobering record of decades of careless abuse.

The project was relying on volunteer work but needed financial backing. The makers of Tahoe Blue Vodka, pledged a $100,000 donation with a matching challenge.

“We can certainly see human impact on the lake and the environment,” said founder Matt Levitt. “It’s important to me to do our best to preserve it for the future.”

Others stepped forward to meet that challenge. “135 donors stepped up and said ‘Hey, let’s make this happen,’”, said Tahoe Fund CEO Amy Berry. “It’s heartwarming to me to see a community come together and make something big happen.”

The project was slowed by the pandemic and this past summer’s fires, but it has continued and after covering 43 miles of the eastern shore it was time for a progress report.

“It’s overwhelming,” said Berry. “Now they are over 18 thousand pounds of trash and they are only 43 miles around. So yeah, I’m totally surprised how much trash they are picking up.

The work will continue completing the underwater lap of the lake sometime we assume next year, but the hope is the effort’s success will eventually be measured by the impression it had on the general public making everyone a little more conscious of how we act when we visit and how we protect the jewel of the Sierra.

