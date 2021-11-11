Advertisement

Sparks Police investigating a suspicious death Wednesday night

Dan Pyke.
Dan Pyke.(KOLO)
By Arianna Schmidt
Published: Nov. 11, 2021 at 2:27 AM PST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Sparks Police Department is investigating a suspicious death in a parking lot on the corner of E. Prater Way and N. McCarran Boulevard.

At around 11:40 p.m. Wednesday, emergency dispatchers received a call of an unresponsive male in the parking lot of a shopping center in the 600 block of E. Prater.

Upon arrival, Sparks Police found a subject to be deceased inside of a vehicle parked next to Joe Bob’s Chicken Joint. The subject isn’t believed to be associated any of the businesses, but investigators say he may have been in one of them a short time before.

Police are investigating the death as suspicious, but police don’t believe there to be a threat to the public.

Detectives believe the scene will be cleared before businesses open.

This story is developing will be updated as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2021 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A crash involving a school bus killed a motorcyclist on Eagle Canyon in Spanish Springs.
Motorcyclist killed in crash with school bus identified
A multi-vehicle, fatal crash closed the Spooner Junction in Carson City.
More details on fatal crash in south Carson City
Elizabeth Marie Irvin
New charges filed against mother in child fentanyl exposure
The scene of a fatal fire on Arroyo Street on Nov. 6, 2021, in Reno.
Man killed in fatal Reno fire identified
A suspect in an attempted robbery at Sierra Sid's Casino on Nov. 5, 2021.
Sparks police seek suspect in attempted casino robbery

Latest News

Crystal Leon harvesting rasish in her backyard urban farm
Six Northern Nevada women farmer and entrepreneurs selected for new accelerator program
Diapers and wipes are always a huge need.
WACCS needs donations
Thanks to donations, leaders are working with the Food Bank of Northern Nevada’s Mobile...
Diaper donations needed at Women & Children’s Center of the Sierra
The Teachers Warehouse offers free school supplies to teachers thanks to community donations.
Washoe County teachers shop for free classroom supplies