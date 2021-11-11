Sparks Police investigating a suspicious death Wednesday night

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Sparks Police Department is investigating a suspicious death in a parking lot on the corner of E. Prater Way and N. McCarran Boulevard.

At around 11:40 p.m. Wednesday, emergency dispatchers received a call of an unresponsive male in the parking lot of a shopping center in the 600 block of E. Prater.

Upon arrival, Sparks Police found a subject to be deceased inside of a vehicle parked next to Joe Bob’s Chicken Joint. The subject isn’t believed to be associated any of the businesses, but investigators say he may have been in one of them a short time before.

Police are investigating the death as suspicious, but police don’t believe there to be a threat to the public.

Detectives believe the scene will be cleared before businesses open.

This story is developing will be updated as more information becomes available.

