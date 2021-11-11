Advertisement

Sparks Fire dons aprons at local pizzeria for Camp Fire anniversary

By Mike Stefansson
Published: Nov. 10, 2021 at 6:54 PM PST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) - A Sparks restaurant marked the third anniversary of the tragic Camp Fire by paying it forward to those who run toward disaster in our community.

Lost in the Camp Fire and relocated to Northern Nevada, Mamma Celeste’s Gastropub and Pizzeria welcomed in members of the Sparks Fire Department, teaching them to make pizzas while also donating proceeds to the SFD’s non-profit association.

“They financially help people who’ve been displaced or hurt by a fire tragedy,” said Flanagan, who recently celebrated a year being opened on Los Altos Boulevard. “I know all too well how immediate help is something that’s invaluable.”

After running a successful pizzeria in Chico, CA, Flanagan has just moved it to Paradise before the Camp Fire started. After picking up the pieces following the devastating blaze, Flanagan moved his business to Sparks for a fresh start.

“They’ve welcomed us with open arms,” says Flanagan. “We want to give back to the community of Sparks because of that.”

A trio of Sparks firemen donned aprons and hit the pizza line, taking care of actual orders in the restaurant. Yazir Nauhm was part of the planning process, which he says was initiated by Flanagan and Mamma Celeste’s.

“We have been around for so long as an association, so it gets tough to think of new ideas,” said Nauhm. “In this case, it was pretty easy. He came to us, he offered help, we said yes, and we’re happy to help.”

Flanagan says he wants to do this every year, adding “it’s not about remembering the Camp Fire, but it’s about focusing the attention of what happened in the Camp Fire so we can help others going forward.”

“Every November 8th, we can focus attention and raise money for this specific charity,” said Flanagan. “We want to take advantage of it.”

“We want to take a day of tragedy and turn it into a celebration.”

You can learn more about Mamma Celeste’s via their Facebook Page.

