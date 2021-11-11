Reno Police investigating a crash early Thursday morning

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Reno Police are investigating a crash on Plumb Lane near I-580.

It happened around 4 a.m. Thursday.

Officers have not released any details. A red pickup is the only vehicle visible at the scene and appears to have hit a light pole and ended up in a parking lot.

The crash is not blocking traffic and there’s no word on any injuries, but all medical and fire crews have left the scene.

This is a developing story and will provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

