Advertisement

Reno Police investigating a crash early Thursday morning

Ray Kinney
Ray Kinney(KOLO)
By Arianna Schmidt
Published: Nov. 11, 2021 at 4:50 AM PST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Reno Police are investigating a crash on Plumb Lane near I-580.

It happened around 4 a.m. Thursday.

Officers have not released any details. A red pickup is the only vehicle visible at the scene and appears to have hit a light pole and ended up in a parking lot.

The crash is not blocking traffic and there’s no word on any injuries, but all medical and fire crews have left the scene.

This is a developing story and will provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Copyright 2021 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A crash involving a school bus killed a motorcyclist on Eagle Canyon in Spanish Springs.
Motorcyclist killed in crash with school bus identified
A multi-vehicle, fatal crash closed the Spooner Junction in Carson City.
More details on fatal crash in south Carson City
Elizabeth Marie Irvin
New charges filed against mother in child fentanyl exposure
The scene of a fatal fire on Arroyo Street on Nov. 6, 2021, in Reno.
Man killed in fatal Reno fire identified
A suspect in an attempted robbery at Sierra Sid's Casino on Nov. 5, 2021.
Sparks police seek suspect in attempted casino robbery

Latest News

Dan Pyke.
Sparks Police investigating a suspicious death Wednesday night
Crystal Leon harvesting rasish in her backyard urban farm
Six Northern Nevada women farmer and entrepreneurs selected for new accelerator program
Diapers and wipes are always a huge need.
WACCS needs donations
Thanks to donations, leaders are working with the Food Bank of Northern Nevada’s Mobile...
Diaper donations needed at Women & Children’s Center of the Sierra