Advertisement

New Veterans monument in Virginia City

Here in Northern Nevada the Veterans of Foreign War is making a special dedication in Virginia...
Here in Northern Nevada the Veterans of Foreign War is making a special dedication in Virginia City.(KOLO)
By Karlie Drew
Published: Nov. 11, 2021 at 6:23 AM PST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Here in Northern Nevada the Veterans of Foreign War is making a special dedication in Virginia City. Happening today at 10 a.m., a dedication ceremony is happening today at 491 South C Street.

The VFW will present a six-foot-tall monolith monument. The dedication will include guest speaker Andrew R. LePeilbet- the most decorated war veteran here in Nevada.

The ceremony is open to the public and the monument will be inscribed with the fallen service members of Storey County.

John Strahan, VFW Post 8071 member mentioned what this new monument means for Veterans and the public,

“This is a form of recognition and an appreciation it’s also a reminder for the public to see Veterans are not forgotten, Veterans are very active in the community as well as in the state locally and across the county.”

This is just the beginning of what is to come for Veterans in Virginia City.

For more information on VFW can be found here and for event details in Virginia City click here.

Copyright 2021 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A crash involving a school bus killed a motorcyclist on Eagle Canyon in Spanish Springs.
Motorcyclist killed in crash with school bus identified
A multi-vehicle, fatal crash closed the Spooner Junction in Carson City.
More details on fatal crash in south Carson City
Elizabeth Marie Irvin
New charges filed against mother in child fentanyl exposure
The scene of a fatal fire on Arroyo Street on Nov. 6, 2021, in Reno.
Man killed in fatal Reno fire identified
A suspect in an attempted robbery at Sierra Sid's Casino on Nov. 5, 2021.
Sparks police seek suspect in attempted casino robbery

Latest News

Crystal Leon harvesting rasish in her backyard urban farm
Six Northern Nevada women farmer and entrepreneurs selected for new accelerator program
Mount Rose anticipate more visitors this season
Mount Rose Ski Tahoe anticipates more visitors this season
Experience and time help health district with smooth pediatric vaccine distribution
Lessons learned help WCHD improve vaccine distribution
WCSD Board votes to further investigations into former trustee Jacqueline Calvert
WCSD Board votes to further investigations into former trustee Jacqueline Calvert