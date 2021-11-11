New Veterans monument in Virginia City

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Here in Northern Nevada the Veterans of Foreign War is making a special dedication in Virginia City. Happening today at 10 a.m., a dedication ceremony is happening today at 491 South C Street.

The VFW will present a six-foot-tall monolith monument. The dedication will include guest speaker Andrew R. LePeilbet- the most decorated war veteran here in Nevada.

The ceremony is open to the public and the monument will be inscribed with the fallen service members of Storey County.

John Strahan, VFW Post 8071 member mentioned what this new monument means for Veterans and the public,

“This is a form of recognition and an appreciation it’s also a reminder for the public to see Veterans are not forgotten, Veterans are very active in the community as well as in the state locally and across the county.”

This is just the beginning of what is to come for Veterans in Virginia City.

For more information on VFW can be found here and for event details in Virginia City click here.

Copyright 2021 KOLO. All rights reserved.