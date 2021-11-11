Advertisement

Man pleads guilty in shooting that paralyzed Vegas officer

Edgar Samaniego, 20, was found at a Las Vegas motel across the street from the shooting.
Edgar Samaniego, 20, was found at a Las Vegas motel across the street from the shooting.(KOLO)
By KEN RITTER/Associated Press
Published: Nov. 10, 2021 at 8:07 PM PST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS (AP) - A 21-year-old defendant has pleaded guilty to all charges and faces decades in prison for shooting and critically wounding a police officer during a racial justice protest on the Las Vegas Strip in June 2020.

A prosecutor said Wednesday that Edgar Samaniego admitted in court Tuesday he shot Las Vegas police Officer Shay Mikalonis, who remains paralyzed from the neck down.

Samaniego wasn’t offered a plea deal but avoided a trial. He remains jailed on $1 million bail pending sentencing in March.

Prosecutors say he could be sentenced to 27 to 68 years in state prison. His attorney, Garrett Ogata, was unavailable for immediate comment after court Wednesday.

