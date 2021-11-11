Advertisement

Las Vegas police: Squatters buried body of long-dead homeowner

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department logo.
Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department logo.
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 11, 2021 at 2:58 PM PST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS (AP) - Authorities in Las Vegas believe the body of a woman who died unnoticed in 2018 remained in her home for more than two years until squatters found it, dismembered it and buried it in her backyard.

KLAS-TV reported Wednesday that Lucille Payne’s remains were found last April in a shallow grave behind the home she bought in 1999 in northwest Las Vegas.

Police haven’t identified suspects who authorities said could face fraud or theft-related charges for selling Payne’s car and improper burial for leaving her body in a shallow grave.

A homicide lieutenant says it appears that several people were involved.

(For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, KLAS-TV.)

