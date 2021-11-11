Fighting for Recovery

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -Northern and Southern Nevada coming together for a good cause, for a charity fight event bringing together two recovery advocates in a head to head boxing match to raise funds and awareness on mental health and substance abuse.

Grant Denton, the executive director of Karma Box in Reno, is a recovering addict.

He spent 9 years of his life dependent on heroin and meth, the last 3 of those years he spent homeless out on the streets.

”It’s still scary to get into a ring with somebody and how I look at it is recovery is scary,” explained Denon. “There’s a fear in reinventing yourself and becoming a new person and I think the best way to mirror a recovery is to step into something that could be scary.”

Denton is challenging his friend Dave Marlon, the Co Founder of Vegas Stronger in a 3 round boxing sanctioned event.

Both are duking it out for a chance at ten thousand dollars which will go towards the winner’s nonprofit.

”I looked up to Dave before I even knew him, I looked him on Facebook and followed him through Facebook,” added Denton. “Eventually through working with recovery because he owned a treatment center out there I was working in sober living and we got to know each other.”

Like Denton, Marlon also overcame his struggles with alcohol and substance abuse.

He’s now a licensed interventionist and counselor.

”The fact that we can marry this north andsouth recovery effort by the two of us who are friends and respect each other immensely but at the same time we can put on gloves and duke it out is wonderful,” said Marlon.

As Denton say it’s the willingness to fight that gets you through as both are brawling’ to make real differences in their respective communities.

Marlon says fighting addiction is just like stepping into a boxing ring. You have to duck and dodge any addiction you’re struggling to overcome.

”Please know there is a way out, you can call me if you’re in southern Nevada, you can call Grant if you’re in northern Nevada,” said Marlon I assure you both of us would love to help you get to a happy joyous and free productive life so there a way out.

The fight will take place at the Stronger boxing facility in Las Vegas on Friday, November 19th at 5 p.m.

If you can’t make it, there will be a watch party at the Alpine bar.

It’s free to attend but donations are welcomed.

To learn more about the Karma Box Project, click https://www.karmaboxproject.org/about

To learn more about Vegas Stronger, click Click here

