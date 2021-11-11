Diaper donations needed at Women & Children’s Center of the Sierra

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -Reno’s Women and Children’s Center of the Sierra is expanding its services outside of the office.

Thanks to donations, leaders are working with the Food Bank of Northern Nevada’s Mobile Harvest Program, to take necessities to areas with high poverty. The agency says it hands out anywhere from 9 to 11-thousand diapers a month to parents who cannot afford them.

“This is gonna jump us way up and I’m happy about that because there are babies out there that are getting urinary tract infections and hideous diaper rashes and moms who are feeling badly because they can’t supply diapers for their children,” Executive Director Pam Russell explains. WACCS as its also called, serves nearly 4-hundred families a month, offering individualized assistance.

Diapers and wipes are always a huge need. You can bring some to donate in person at 3905 Neil Road or give online at https://waccs.org/. You can also give WACCS a call at (775) 825-7395.

