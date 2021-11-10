Advertisement

WCSD Board votes to further investigations into former trustee Jacqueline Calvert
By Freixys Casado
Nov. 9, 2021
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Washoe County’s School Board has decided to further investigations into former trustee Jacqueline Calvert residence.

The board of trustees voted to hire the Gunderson Law Firm, which also conducted the first investigation.

One of the motions voted on Tuesday’s meeting asks the firm to conduct additional interviews and present more information.

“Any other interview that may be out there that didn’t take place for one reason or another, let’s go ahead and do that anyway,” said Dr. Angie Taylor, WCSD board president. “The investigator said it’s because things were pretty clear to him, but let’s go that extra mile just to make sure.”

The board also voted in favor of including a legal review of other legal matters related to serving as a trustee, including votes, compensation and paid benefits like health insurance.

“The other piece is what happens? What happens to votes and all those other things,” said Taylor. “We don’t know again because it’s pretty unusual so, I really have no idea, but we didn’t want to wait until the independent investigation is cleared up.”

Calvert resigned in September after it became public she was not living in the district she was elected to in November of 2018.

Internal district emails show she notified human resources about her move in March of 2019.

During the meeting, the board of trustees enphasized the desire to put an end to the controversy and start the new year clean.

The investigation must be concluded by December 31 and the law firm must include a qualified investigator.

All of the votes were unanimously.

