Two inmates exposed to unknown materials at the Washoe Co. Jail

Reno Fire crews are decontaminating a possible hazardous materials exposure at the Washoe Co. Jail.(Washoe Co. Sheriff's Office)
By Stanton Tang
Published: Nov. 10, 2021 at 8:44 AM PST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Washoe County Sheriff’s Office confirms that two inmates have been exposed to an unknown substance inside the jail.

As a precaution, the situation is being treated as a hazardous materials incident, and the Reno Fire Department is on scene to clean the affected area.

The two inmates who were exposed have been treated.

