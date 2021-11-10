Two inmates exposed to unknown materials at the Washoe Co. Jail
Published: Nov. 10, 2021 at 8:44 AM PST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Washoe County Sheriff’s Office confirms that two inmates have been exposed to an unknown substance inside the jail.
As a precaution, the situation is being treated as a hazardous materials incident, and the Reno Fire Department is on scene to clean the affected area.
The two inmates who were exposed have been treated.
