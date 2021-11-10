Advertisement

Roadkill report names deadliest California highways, costs

This Wednesday, Sept. 23, 2020, image provided by the California Highway Patrol, West Valley...
This Wednesday, Sept. 23, 2020, image provided by the California Highway Patrol, West Valley Division, shows a mountain lion found dead along Interstate 101 in Calabasas, Calif. Tens of thousands of mountain lions, bears, bighorn sheep, squirrels, birds and lizards have met their fate in collisions with vehicles across California in a study released by the Road Ecology Center at the University of California, Davis. Wednesday, Nov. 10, 2021. The study is based on more than 44,000 California Highway Patrol traffic incidents involving large wildlife between 2009 and 2020. Also included are more than 65,000 reports from members of the public via the California Roadkill Observation System phone app. (California Highway Patrol via AP)(AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 10, 2021 at 3:09 PM PST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
DAVIS, Calif. (AP) - Tens of thousands of mountain lions, bears, bighorn sheep, squirrels, birds and lizards have met their fate in collisions with vehicles across California.

That’s according to a “roadkill” report that names Interstate 280 in the San Francisco Bay Area as the state’s deadliest highway for wildlife.

The Road Ecology Center at the University of California, Davis mapped about 15,000 miles of roadways to identify stretches where wildlife-vehicle collisions are most likely to occur.

Mountain lions and black bears are most vulnerable to traffic collisions because they often cross highways amid shrinking habitat.

The report names Interstate 280 between San Bruno and Cupertino as California’s deadliest highway. In fact, five of the the top-20 “hot spots” are along I-280, costing the state about $5.8 million annually — or about $178,400 per mile per year — in damage and cleanup costs, researchers estimated.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

