Reno non-profit in need of donated office space

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -A growing non-profit is setting up shop in the Biggest Little City. A Friend of Mind, promotes mental health and suicide prevention among adolescents.

Statistics show 25 percent of people between the ages of 13-18 experience an anxiety disorder and that doesn’t include the number of people who have major depression and die by suicide. The agency wants to improve those numbers with yoga, journaling and other methods. There are chapters already in Alabama and Georgia, but right now organizers don’t have a physical place in our area to call home.

“We are currently looking for office space here in Reno, something affordable since we are a small non-profit, preferably we need an office space that can also host about 20 people in a yoga class and suicide prevention trainings,” Founder and Executive Director, Dr. Sherilyn Garner-Duckworth explains. If the space can be rent free, that is preferred since the organization is just getting started.

If you can help with a property or have free time to volunteer, you can reach out to Dr. Garner-Duckworth at afriendofmindreno@gmail.com.

To sign up for services or learn more about the organization, head to https://www.afriendofmind.org/.

Copyright 2021 KOLO. All rights reserved.