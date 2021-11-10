Advertisement

Prosecutors seek 4+ years in prison for ‘QAnon Shaman’

Prosecutors are seeking to make Jacob Chansley, the "QAnon Shaman," an example by asking for a...
Prosecutors are seeking to make Jacob Chansley, the "QAnon Shaman," an example by asking for a prison term of longer than 4 years.(Source: Alexandria Adult Detention Center via CNN)
By CNN staff
Published: Nov. 10, 2021 at 7:14 AM PST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – The Department of Justice is seeking to make an example of the so-called “QAnon Shaman,” with prosecutors asking for a prison sentence of more than four years.

Jacob Chansley quickly became the face of the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol after pictures of him inside the building emerged.

Wearing face paint, no shirt and a horned, furry headdress while shouting into a bullhorn, Chansley is easily identifiable.

He was one of the first rioters to make it inside the building, and carried an American flag on a speared pole, which prosecutors have called a weapon.

Chansley said he has mental health issues and believed he was entering the Capitol on then-President Donald Trump’s invitation.

Federal prosecutors are asking for a sentence of 51 months in prison followed by three years on supervised release.

The severity of that sentence is largely an attempt to set an example and discourage future rioters.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A crash involving a school bus killed a motorcyclist on Eagle Canyon in Spanish Springs.
Motorcyclist killed in crash with school bus identified
Elizabeth Marie Irvin
Woman identified in child fentanyl exposure case
A multi-vehicle, fatal crash closed the Spooner Junction in Carson City.
Highway 50 reopens after double fatal crash at Spooner Junction
The scene of a fatal fire on Arroyo Street on Nov. 6, 2021, in Reno.
Man killed in fatal Reno fire identified
A suspect in an attempted robbery at Sierra Sid's Casino on Nov. 5, 2021.
Sparks police seek suspect in attempted casino robbery

Latest News

Experience and time help health district with smooth pediatric vaccine distribution
Lessons learned help WCHD improve vaccine distribution
State funding for childcare providers and programs.
Applications open for state childcare funding
Experience and time help health district with smooth pediatric vaccine distribution
WCHD improves vaccine distribution
President Joe Biden speaks during a news conference at the conclusion of the G20 leaders...
Biden to host Canada’s Trudeau, López Obrador at White House