Advertisement

Mount Rose Ski Tahoe anticipates more visitors this season

Mount Rose anticipate more visitors this season
Mount Rose anticipate more visitors this season(KOLO)
By Karlie Drew
Published: Nov. 10, 2021 at 8:14 AM PST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -Ski and snowboard season is ramping up in the Sierra. With some resorts already open and others getting ready to open soon, a recent change is good for local resorts.

Fully vaccinated international travelers can enter the United States again. This means more tourism and visitors hitting the slopes at Sierra ski resorts. Mount Rose Ski Tahoe says it’s expecting to be busier this year with fewer pandemic restrictions in place.

The early season storms are starting to build a snowpack base on the mountain and preparations are in full swing for the winter months.

Travis Bennett with Mount Rose mentioned what it means to have the season just right around the corner,

“Well, we love our region. Lake Tahoe is such a beautiful backdrop and we’re thrilled to have people from any place come to visit and again just being out here in the outdoor mountains in the Sierras is something that we all love,” Bennett said.

The ski resort also mentioned with being located right in between Tahoe and Reno, they hope visitors take advantage of all the mountains in our region this ski season.

For updates to the opening date at Mount Rose Ski Tahoe and additional information, click here.

Copyright 2021 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A crash involving a school bus killed a motorcyclist on Eagle Canyon in Spanish Springs.
Motorcyclist killed in crash with school bus identified
Elizabeth Marie Irvin
Woman identified in child fentanyl exposure case
A multi-vehicle, fatal crash closed the Spooner Junction in Carson City.
Highway 50 reopens after double fatal crash at Spooner Junction
The scene of a fatal fire on Arroyo Street on Nov. 6, 2021, in Reno.
Man killed in fatal Reno fire identified
A suspect in an attempted robbery at Sierra Sid's Casino on Nov. 5, 2021.
Sparks police seek suspect in attempted casino robbery

Latest News

Experience and time help health district with smooth pediatric vaccine distribution
Lessons learned help WCHD improve vaccine distribution
WCSD Board votes to further investigations into former trustee Jacqueline Calvert
WCSD Board votes to further investigations into former trustee Jacqueline Calvert
Lights from a modum inside a southwest Reno home.
Nevadans asked to participate in the “Nevada Speed Test”
Organizers are asking for backpacks, blankets, and toys.
Local tattoo shops holding motel kids benefit