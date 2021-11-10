Mount Rose Ski Tahoe anticipates more visitors this season

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -Ski and snowboard season is ramping up in the Sierra. With some resorts already open and others getting ready to open soon, a recent change is good for local resorts.

Fully vaccinated international travelers can enter the United States again. This means more tourism and visitors hitting the slopes at Sierra ski resorts. Mount Rose Ski Tahoe says it’s expecting to be busier this year with fewer pandemic restrictions in place.

The early season storms are starting to build a snowpack base on the mountain and preparations are in full swing for the winter months.

Travis Bennett with Mount Rose mentioned what it means to have the season just right around the corner,

“Well, we love our region. Lake Tahoe is such a beautiful backdrop and we’re thrilled to have people from any place come to visit and again just being out here in the outdoor mountains in the Sierras is something that we all love,” Bennett said.

The ski resort also mentioned with being located right in between Tahoe and Reno, they hope visitors take advantage of all the mountains in our region this ski season.

For updates to the opening date at Mount Rose Ski Tahoe and additional information, click here.

