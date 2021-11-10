Advertisement

Martinez Guzman pleads guilty again, this time in Douglas County

Murder defendant Martinez Guzman
Murder defendant Martinez Guzman(Ed Pearce)
By Ed Pearce
Published: Nov. 9, 2021 at 6:48 PM PST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINDEN, Nev. (KOLO) - Wilber Martinez Guzman appeared in Douglas County District Court Tuesday afternoon and plead guilty to the murders of two Gardnerville women in a 2019 crime spree.

It was the first appearance in a Douglas County Courtroom for the 22 year old Salvadoran immigrant--an appearance the prosecution thought would never be necessary.

Douglas County was where it all began exactly two years and 10 months ago with the discovery of the body of Connie Koontz in her Gardnerville home, followed three days later by the shooting death of Sophia Renken. Within a week the toll of this murder spree had risen to four with the discovery of the bodies of Jerry and Sherry David in south Reno. Days later he was arrested after selling property taken during the crimes.

The two district attorneys decided on a joint prosecution in Washoe County which has a sitting grand jury, but the state supreme court eventually rejected that idea, dividing the cases. That complicated a case which was already moving slowly, threatening to drag on for months, perhaps years, and prompted a plea agreement. Martinez Guzman agreed to plead guilty. The prosecutors took the death penalty off the table.

Last month he plead guilty to the Washoe County charges. His appearance here was to do the same in Douglas County.

Much of the time was devoted to Judge Thomas Gregory determining point by point if the defendant understood what he’d agreed to and the consequences of that decision. He answered through an interpreter to each question. At one point the judge asked if he understood the meaning of ‘’without the possibility of parole. “it means I will spend the rest of my life in prison,” he replied.

The judge set formal sentencing for March 3rd, three days after Washoe District Judge Connie Steinheimer scheduled the same in Reno.

Martinez Guzman still faces lesser charges in Carson City related to the sale and possession of items taken from the victims’ homes. He’ll enter a plea to those charges within a week. In the meantime he will return to the Washoe County Jail.

Sometime in March, if all goes as planned, he will begin serving a life sentence with no possibility of parole.

Copyright 2021 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A crash involving a school bus killed a motorcyclist on Eagle Canyon in Spanish Springs.
Motorcyclist killed in crash with school bus identified
Elizabeth Marie Irvin
Woman identified in child fentanyl exposure case
The scene of a fatal fire on Arroyo Street on Nov. 6, 2021, in Reno.
Man killed in fatal Reno fire identified
A suspect in an attempted robbery at Sierra Sid's Casino on Nov. 5, 2021.
Sparks police seek suspect in attempted casino robbery
Reno Police investigates a fatal shooting on Patton Drive.
Reno Police investigating fatal shooting

Latest News

Wednesday Web Weather
Wednesday Web Weather
Broadband tracking map of Winnemucca
Nevadans asks to participate in Nevada Speed Test
A multi-vehicle, fatal crash closed the Spooner Junction in Carson City.
Highway 50 reopens after double fatal crash at Spooner Junction
Wilber Martinez Guzman
Wilber Martinez Guzman pleads guilty to two Douglas Co. murders