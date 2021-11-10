Lessons learned help WCHD improve vaccine distribution

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Washoe County Health District has learned a lot during the coronavirus pandemic. It’s led to a more speedy distribution of the pediatric Covid vaccine.

James English with the health district says it’s partly due to a better understanding of how the FDA and CDC operate.

“Once the FDA made their recommendations to recommend vaccinations for 5 to 11 year olds, we were able to start putting together our guidance documents, start training our staff in earnest on what it might look like to vaccinate what, questions to ask. So we were much better prepared”

Experience also plays a big factor, as they can now vaccinate a large amount of people quickly.

“When we’re fully staffed, we can actually vaccinate people in less than two minutes,” said English. “Now that’s, of course, adults. Children are much more difficult to vaccinate. So we have worked through this process to be able to do it indoors and we’ve really just been able to finesse our processes. Figure out exactly what equipment you need, what staffing you need, and just how to run a really smooth operation.”

English also pointed out the importance of education, communication, and public information, which he said has been important during the pandemic.

Things are also moving faster on a federal level, including the Western States Group’s final review process. The paperwork aspect has been sped up, which has helped the health department get it’s own paperwork done faster.

