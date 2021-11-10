Bowl for the Gold raising funds for Special Olympics

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - This is your chance to bowl inside the National Bowling Stadium, which is only used for professional players or special events.

You’re invited to a special night of bowling to raise money for the Special Olympics at an event called Bowl for the Gold.

The event is Friday, November 19 from 6:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

Registration includes three games of bowling, food and non-alcoholic beverages. Special Olympics athletes will be on hand to help cheer each team on. In addition to supporting the organization’s sports, education, athlete leadership training, and health programs for athletes with intellectual disabilities, donations raised during the event will assist Special Olympics of Northern Nevada in its efforts to establish an independently run chapter in the Silver State. While all fundraising dollars support athletes in Nevada, they’re currently under the umbrella of Special Olympics Northern California.

Click here for more information or to register for Bowl for the Gold. Participants can register as an individual for $65 or as a team for $200. For sponsorship information, please contact Marnie Carr at mcarr@sonv.org.

