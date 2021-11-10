Big contributions from new transfers pace Wolf Pack to 91-76 win over Eastern Washington

RENO, Nev. (Nevada Athletics) - The 2021-22 Pack Party got off to a rocking start Tuesday night, as Nevada rode an energetic Lawlor crowd of 7,103 to a 91-76 season-opening win over Eastern Washington.

Desmond Cambridge Jr. led five Nevada players in double figures, going 8-for-14 from the field and 4-of-9 from deep. He also grabbed seven rebounds to go with four assists.

Grant Sherfield finished the night with 17 points, and just missed his second-career points-assists double-double, closing with nine helpers.

Nevada (1-0) wraps the opening week, and the two-game home stand, Friday against San Diego.

Nevada responded well after Eastern Washington took a 26-25 lead with 4:20 left in the first half, scoring nine-straight points to spark an 18-8 run to end the half.

Sherfield put Nevada right back in front with a 3-pointer, with Cambridge Jr. scoring the next six Pack points to extend the lead to 34-26.

Will Baker, who scored 13 points in his Nevada debut, hit from deep and followed with a tough bucket in the paint seconds before the break to give the Pack a 43-34 lead.

Fellow newcomer AJ Bramah has a successful Nevada debut, scoring 17 points with nine rebounds and going 8-for-9 from the field. Bramah’s 11 second-half points on 5-of-5 shooting played a key role in the Pack pulling away from the Eagles.

Warren Washington, who was also in double figures on the night, with 15 points on 7-for-10 shooting, eight rebounds, and a career-high four blocks, got the second half off to a hot start, scoring four-straight points to get the Pack lead to 11 at 47-34.

A three-point play from a third transfer, Kenan Blackshear, with 9:24 to play put the Pack up 19 at 67-48. Blackshear turned in a fine all-around line of seven points, five assists, and three rebounds over 18 minutes off the bench.

Eastern Washington (0-1), which had five of its own score in double figures Tuesday, led by 19 points from Linton Acliese, refused to go away, staying just enough within range to keep the Nevada starters in. Acliese assisted on a Steele Venters dunk to cut the Pack lead to 13 with 6:50 to play, but a triple from Cambridge Jr. and a three-point play from Sherfield got the Pack’s cushion back to 19 at 76-57 just over a minute later.

